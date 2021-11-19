Turkey Bowl Preview: Anto Saka

BALTIMORE, Md. — Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.

Prior to the game, WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition returning after it was canceled in 2020, what it means to take part in this long-standing rivalry and much more.

Below are survey answers from Loyola's Anto Saka, sharing a little of his personality and backstory.

NAME: Anto Saka

GRADE: 12

JERSEY NUMBER: 8

POSITION: DE/LB

HOW MANY TURKEY BOWLS HAVE YOU PLAYED IN BEFORE 2019: 1

FAVORITE PRO/COLLEGE TEAM: Northwestern

FAVORITE SPORTS (OTHER THAN FOOTBALL): Basketball/Track

FAVORITE THANKSGIVING FOOD: Mac and cheese with greens

FAVORITE MOVIE: Black Panther

WHAT DO YOU WANT TO STUDY IN COLLEGE: Finance, Marketing and economics

SOMETHING NOT MANY PEOPLE KNOW ABOUT YOU: N/A

ROLE MODEL & WHY: My family because they push me to be the best I can be.