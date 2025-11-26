Turkey Bowl 2025: Meet Loyola Blakefield Head Coach Rich Holzer

TOWSON, Md. — Though it's his first year at Loyola Blakefield, head coach Rich Holzer brings an impressive resume to one of Baltimore's most storied rivalries as the Dons prepare to face Calvert Hall in the Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl.

The century-long Thanksgiving tradition between Calvert Hall and Loyola Blakefield will take place at Towson University in the Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl, with Holzer leading the defending champions into his first Turkey Bowl as a head coach.

"It really is a special place to be, and I'm very excited to be here," Holzer told WMAR-2 News.

The running joke, Holzer said, is that football is the family business. Rich, his father, brother and brother-in-law all played Division I college football, and Rich has coached all throughout Maryland.

His coaching journey has taken him from Parkdale in Prince George's County to Meade Senior High School in Anne Arundel County, then to Mount Saint Joseph's in Baltimore. In 2022, he earned Southern Maryland Coach of the Year honors in Calvert County before landing at Loyola.

"It's been great. The school's been awesome. The administration here has been outstanding. I get to go to work every day with one of my sons, which is kind of unique, it's kind of cool," Holzer said.

With 41 wins at Mount St. Joseph under his belt, Holzer is no stranger to big games in Baltimore, but coaching on Thanksgiving presents a new challenge he welcomes.

"It's huge for both schools, I'm sure. This game, the rivalry, the length of the rivalry, the alumni support behind the game. It's just, it makes the game special," Holzer said.

Holzer emphasizes mindset management, with the team working alongside a sports psychologist. He keeps his squad relaxed and focused on the task ahead, and will look to quarterback Carlos Spencer to run a complex system that can change plays at the line of scrimmage.

"They're gonna be ready to go. I think the emotions and the intensity will take over for this game for both squads most likely. It's gonna come down to who can manage their emotions best and execute," Holzer said.

The personal connections between players add another layer to the rivalry's intensity.

"You have kids that have known each other for a long time. A lot of them played in the same rec programs and just went to different schools. I think it's gonna come down to which team makes the fewest amount of mistakes in the game," Holzer said.

If Holzer's Dons win, it will mark four wins in the last five Turkey Bowls for Loyola. He faces off against Ty Ward, head coach of the Calvert Hall Cardinals, making this Thanksgiving morning a battle between two first-time Turkey Bowl head coaches.

