Turkey Bowl 2025: Meet Calvert Hall Head Coach Ty Ward

TOWSON, Md. — First-year head coach Ty Ward guided the Cardinals to a winning record after losing about 30 seniors from last year's squad, preparing his young team for the century-old Thanksgiving rivalry against Loyola Blakefield in the Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl.

Ward loves to cook on Thanksgiving. But this year, instead of a chef's hat, it'll be a headset.

"Couldn't be more excited about it. It's an amazing game for our kids, the community really comes out for it and it's just a wonderful day for Calvert Hall," Ward told WMAR-2 News.

Home has been all over for Ward; he has coached in Alabama and Georgia and north in Pennsylvania. But the one constant for the coach is football. He played at Lehigh University and coached college ball for six years.

At Calvert Hall, Ward's Cardinals went 5-4 ahead of the Turkey Bowl in his first season.

"I think it took a lot of belief, and it took a lot of hard work. I got here in March and the kids just started grinding. They were excited for something new. They were excited to build their own program and do things the way we would call - one way for us is, we're always trying to chase best, we're always trying to do things at the highest level," Ward said.

Change is never easy. Ward notes having a new coach was an adjustment for his players, but they adjusted well. At the end of the day, it's what these student athletes love to do - playing the game they love and building the brotherhood Calvert Hall is all about.

"But for us we're trying to build a program, not a season, we're trying to build something that's lasting, something that's sustainable year to year. I think this year's team has done a wonderful job setting the stage for us to have a great program," Ward said.

Having played their most recent game on November 1, about three and a half weeks before the Turkey Bowl, Ward says he's preparing for their century-long rivals the same way a college team would for a bowl game.

"The beautiful thing about Calvert Hall, and Loyola for that matter, is there's always something more to play for. You always have the Turkey Bowl to look forward to, and our kids are hungry for it and they're excited about it," Ward said.

Loyola has won three of the last four Turkey Bowls. Ward thinks if they can keep the Dons' high-octane offense at bay, they'll have a great chance to get the Cardinals back in the win column.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.