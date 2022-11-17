Turkey Bowl 2022 Preview: Calvert Hall Head Coach Josh Ward

Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.

Prior to the game, WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition.

Josh Ward is in his third season as head coach of Calvert Hall. He is a 2004 graduate of CHC. Before accepting the Cardinals' head coaching job in June 2020 he was the athletic director and head coach at Concordia Prep.