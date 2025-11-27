The battle of the student sections: Which team's fans will outshine the others in Turkey Bowl 105?

TOWSON, Md. — In the 105th matchup between Loyola Blakefield and Calvert Hall, there's a question that always needs to be answered before kickoff and well into the game: Who's going to win the battle off the field in the stands?

We made the short trip to both schools, got a chance to talk teams' spirit leaders and did our best to find out which student section wants it more this year.

Watch the video and decide for yourselves.

The real bragging rights, at least for Thanksgiving 2025, will come after Loyola and Calvert Hall kick-off Turkey Bowl 105 at 10 a.m.