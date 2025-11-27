Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Local SportsLocal SportsTurkey Bowl

Actions

The battle of the student sections: Which team's fans will outshine the others in Turkey Bowl 105?

Poster image (12).jpg
Randall Newsome
Poster image (12).jpg
Posted

TOWSON, Md. — In the 105th matchup between Loyola Blakefield and Calvert Hall, there's a question that always needs to be answered before kickoff and well into the game: Who's going to win the battle off the field in the stands?

We made the short trip to both schools, got a chance to talk teams' spirit leaders and did our best to find out which student section wants it more this year.

Watch the video and decide for yourselves.

WATCH: Which team's fans will outshine the others in Turkey Bowl 105?

The battle of the student sections: Which team's fans will outshine the others in Turkey Bowl 105?

The real bragging rights, at least for Thanksgiving 2025, will come after Loyola and Calvert Hall kick-off Turkey Bowl 105 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT New Picture 2025

About WMAR

Click here to learn how you can watch WMAR on all streaming platforms