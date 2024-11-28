Student sections excited, ready to bring the 'juice' to the 104th Turkey Bowl

TOWSON, Md. — For senior high school students at Calvert Hall and Loyola Blakefield, the Turkey Bowl isn't just the finale to the football season. It's the last chapter in a book of lasting memories.

"It’s like a family bond, it’s something that’s everlasting," Loyola senior, Peter Hopkins said.

However, it also means the last chance to claim bragging rights, in this historic rivalry, before their high school careers come to an end. When asked to describe the atmosphere at game time, Loyola senior student, James Lukish, describes the atmosphere as "electric."

"Pretty much the whole student body is there," he said. "It's super loud [and] of course you've got all the families there."

Even with the weather promising to be windy and rainy, Calvert Hall senior, Ryan Fitzpatrick is committed to a tradition he's kept every Turkey Bowl.

"I paint my chest every year," Fitzpatrick said.

It's that kind of dedication that makes him believe the Cardinal student section will bring the most noise on Thursday morning.

"Oh, we are for sure. 100 percent," he responded immediately on behalf of the Cardinal faithful.

Although the field separates the teams and the fans, students on both sides agree they have plenty of friends playing and cheering from behind enemy lines. They're just not quite as friendly on Thanksgiving morning when it's game time.

"I will say, the bragging rights from winning is amazing," Calvert Hall senior, Donovan Howell, said. "When we win it's always hype for the rest of the school year, but as soon as we lose we never hear the end of it."

No matter which team comes out on top, both teams and their fan bases have a lifetime of memories to look back on long after they become alumni.

"Words can’t describe how much I love this place and how much I love all these traditions that we have," Luca Perisino said when asked about his time as a Loyola Don.

The score on the field will ultimately decide whether the Dons get to hold on to bragging rights for another year or the Cardinals take it back, but when it comes to measuring school pride, this one will always be close in the stands.

The 104th Turkey Bowl kicks off at 10 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.