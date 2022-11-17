One-on-one with Loyola's Zeek Jackson

Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.
WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition.
Below are survey answers from Loyola's Zeek Jackson, sharing a little of his personality and backstory.
Zeek Jackson, Senior
Jersey #2
Position: Cornerback/Kick Returner
How many Turkey Bowls have you played in before this year? One
Favorite Pro/College Team: Seahawks
Favorite sports, other than football: Basketball
Favorite Thanksgiving food: Sweet Potato Pie
Favorite Movie: Avatar
What do you want to study in college? Business
Role model & why: My parents because of their authentic faith in me that shows me I can do anything I put my mind to.
Something not many people know about you: I love to sing.