One-on-one with Loyola's Shane Elliott

Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.
WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition.
Below are survey answers from Loyola's Shane Elliott, sharing a little of his personality and backstory.
Shane Elliott, Senior
Jersey # 23
Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback
How many Turkey Bowls have you played in before this year? One
Favorite Pro/College team: Ravens/University of Maryland
Favorite Sports, other than football: Lacrosse and Basketball
Favorite Thanksgiving food: Mashed Potatoes
Favorite Movie: The Dark Knight
What do you want to study in college? Sports Business
Role model & why: My parents. They work super hard and sacrifice a lot for me and my sister. They both work very important jobs, too. My dad is a firefighter and my mom works at the NSA.
Something not many people know about you: "I used to breakdance."