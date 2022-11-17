Watch Now
One-on-one with Loyola's Shane Elliott

Turkey Bowl time!
2021 Turkey Bowl Logo
Posted at 5:18 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 17:19:47-05

Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.

WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition.

Below are survey answers from Loyola's Shane Elliott, sharing a little of his personality and backstory.

Shane Elliott, Senior

Jersey # 23

Position: Wide Receiver/Cornerback

How many Turkey Bowls have you played in before this year? One

Favorite Pro/College team: Ravens/University of Maryland

Favorite Sports, other than football: Lacrosse and Basketball

Favorite Thanksgiving food: Mashed Potatoes

Favorite Movie: The Dark Knight

What do you want to study in college? Sports Business

Role model & why: My parents. They work super hard and sacrifice a lot for me and my sister. They both work very important jobs, too. My dad is a firefighter and my mom works at the NSA.

Something not many people know about you: "I used to breakdance."

