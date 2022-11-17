Watch Now
One-on-one with Loyola's Nathaniel Jackson

Turkey Bowl time!
Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.

WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition.

Below are survey answers from Loyola's Nathaniel Jackson, sharing a little of his personality and backstory.

Nathaniel Jackson, Senior

Jersey #: 7

Position: Defensive End/Tight End

How many Turkey Bowls have you played in before this year? One

Favorite Pro/College Team: Ohio State University

Favorite sports, other than football: Baseball and lacrosse

Favorite Thanksgiving food: Apple pie

Favorite Movie: The Dark Knight

What do you want to study in college? Anthropology & Communications

Role model & why: Dad and mom because both have overcome many hardships to provide for the family. They are very selfless and loving.

Tell us something not many people know about you: I enjoy photography. It calms my busy life.

