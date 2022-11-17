One-on-one with Loyola's Austin Dulay

Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.
WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition.
Below are survey answers from Loyola's Austin Dulay, sharing a little of his personality and backstory.
Austin Dulay, Senior
Jersey #12
Position: Punter
How many Turkey Bowls have you played in before this year? One
Favorite Pro/College Team: Ohio State University
Favorite sports, other than football: Lacrosse
Favorite Thanksgiving food: Stuffing and mashed potatoes
Favorite Movie: Happy Gilmore
What do you want to study in college? Business
Role model & why: My dad because he holds me to a high standard. He has taught me everything.
Something not many people know about you: I used to play the saxophone.