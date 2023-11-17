One-on-one with Loyola Senior Trevor Szymanski

BALTIMORE, MD — Every year as we get closer to the Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl we like to take some time to get to know some of the players in the game. WMAR-2 News Jamie Costello sat down with Loyola Senior Trevor Szymanski, who has already played in two Turkey Bowl games.

Lets learn more about Senior Trevor Syzmanski!

Who is your role model?

My dad, he taught me everything I know.

Jersey: 70

Position: Offensive Tackle & Defensive End

Pregame ritual: "Always eat a peanut butter & jelly before the warm-up"

Favorite Pro/College team: Philadelphia Eagles & Maryland Terps

Favorite sports, other than football: Basketball, track & Field

Favorite Thanksgiving food: Turkey w/ gravy

Favorite movie: Happy Gilmore

What do you want to study in college: Business

Something not many people know about you: Great basketball player

