One-on-one with Loyola Head Football Coach Anthony Zehyoue

BALTIMORE, MD — Every year as we get closer to the Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl we like to take some time to talk to the head coaches of each team.

WMAR-2 News Jamie Costello sat down with Loyola head coach Anthony Zehyoue.

He has been Loyola Dons on the football field 2017, when he was promoted to head varsity football coach.

He was an assistant coach for the two prior seasons.

Zehyoue played defensive line at Louisiana State University from 2004 to 2007, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in History. Zehyoue was part of the Tigers' 2007 National Championship squad. He earned a Master's in teaching from the school in 2009.

