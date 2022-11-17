Watch Now
One-on-one with Calvert Hall's Ricardo Cooper

Posted at 5:49 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 18:24:24-05

Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.

WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition.

Below are survey answers from Calvert Hall's Ricardo Cooper, sharing a little of his personality and backstory.

Ricardo Cooper, Senior

Jersey #1

Position: Defensive Back

How many Turkey Bowls have you played in before this year? One

Favorite Pro/College Team: Ravens

Favorite sports, other than football: Track

Favorite Thanksgiving food: Mac and cheese

Favorite Movie: Black Panther

What do you want to study in college? Business Management

Role model & why: My dad because he will always be there for me whenever I need him.

Something not many people know about you: I transferred to Calvert Hall before my junior year

