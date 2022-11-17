One-on-one with Calvert Hall's Patrick O'Keefe

Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.
WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition.
Below are survey answers from Calvert Hall's Patrick O'Keefe, sharing a little of his personality and backstory.
Patrick O’Keefe, Senior
Jersey #11
Position: Defensive End/Tight End
How many Turkey Bowls have you played in before this year? One
Favorite Pro/College Team: New York Giants
Favorite sports, other than football: Baseball
Favorite Thanksgiving food: Mashed Potatoes
Favorite Movie: End Game
What do you want to study in college? Business Analytics
Role model & why: My parents. They are both very hard-working. My mom always makes sure that I am doing my schoolwork and my dad always gives me football advice.
Something not many people know about you: My parents own Jabz Boxing and Fitness in Bel Air.