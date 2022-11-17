Watch Now
One-on-one with Calvert Hall's Patrick O'Keefe

Turkey Bowl time!
Calvert Hall Patrick O'Keefe interview
Posted at 6:38 PM, Nov 17, 2022
Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.

WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition.

Below are survey answers from Calvert Hall's Patrick O'Keefe, sharing a little of his personality and backstory.

Patrick O’Keefe, Senior

Jersey #11

Position: Defensive End/Tight End

How many Turkey Bowls have you played in before this year? One

Favorite Pro/College Team: New York Giants

Favorite sports, other than football: Baseball

Favorite Thanksgiving food: Mashed Potatoes

Favorite Movie: End Game

What do you want to study in college? Business Analytics

Role model & why: My parents. They are both very hard-working. My mom always makes sure that I am doing my schoolwork and my dad always gives me football advice.

Something not many people know about you: My parents own Jabz Boxing and Fitness in Bel Air.

