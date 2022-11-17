One-on-one with Calvert Hall's Donovan Lewis

Watch Now
Posted at 5:56 PM, Nov 17, 2022
Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.

WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition.

Below are survey answers from Calvert Hall's Donovan Lewis, sharing a little of his personality and backstory.

Donovan Lewis, Senior

Jersey #14

Position: Wide Receiver

How many Turkey Bowls have you played in before this year? One

Favorite Pro/College Team: Ravens

Favorite sports, other than football: Lacrosse

Favorite Thanksgiving food: Mashed potatoes

Favorite movie: Grown Ups 2

What do you want to study in college? Business Management

Role model & why: My dad because he has been there for me throughout all the hard times and did everything with me for football.

Something not many people know about you: I have never won a Turkey Bowl until this year!!!

