One-on-one with Calvert Hall's Brad Huber

Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.
WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition.
Below are survey answers from Calvert Hall's Brad Huber, sharing a little of his personality and backstory.
Brad Huber, Senior
Jersey #76
Position: Right Tackle
How many Turkey Bowls have you played in before this year? One
Favorite Pro/College Team: Ravens
Favorite sports, other than football: Rugby
Favorite Thanksgiving food: Stuffing
Favorite Movie: Anchorman
What do you want to study in college? Aerospace Engineering
Role model & why: My father. He is always motivating me to be better. He always works hard in life. He set me up to have great opportunities in life. He went to Calvert Hall.
Something not many people know about you: I never played high-level sports before high school.