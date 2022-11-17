Watch Now
Turkey Bowl

One-on-one with Calvert Hall's Brad Huber

Turkey Bowl time!
Calvert Hall Brad Huber interview
Posted at 6:21 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17

Calvert Hall and Loyola take the field at Towson University’s Johnny Unitas Stadium on Thanksgiving for The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl. The game will kick off at 10:00 a.m. and air live on WMAR, online at WMAR2News.com/Live and on all of your streaming devices.

WMAR-2 News Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner spoke with members of both teams to get their thoughts on this holiday tradition.

Below are survey answers from Calvert Hall's Brad Huber, sharing a little of his personality and backstory.

Brad Huber, Senior

Jersey #76

Position: Right Tackle

How many Turkey Bowls have you played in before this year? One

Favorite Pro/College Team: Ravens

Favorite sports, other than football: Rugby

Favorite Thanksgiving food: Stuffing

Favorite Movie: Anchorman

What do you want to study in college? Aerospace Engineering

Role model & why: My father. He is always motivating me to be better. He always works hard in life. He set me up to have great opportunities in life. He went to Calvert Hall.

Something not many people know about you: I never played high-level sports before high school.

