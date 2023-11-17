One-on-one with Calvert Hall Senior Jackson Gister

Every year as we get closer to the Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl we like to take some time to get to know some of the players in the game. WMAR-2 News Jamie Costello sat down with Calvert Hall Senior Jackson Gister.

Lets get to know Calvert Hall Senior Jackson Jackson Gister!

Who is your role model?

My father, because I look up to him.

Jersey: 8

Position: Tight End

Pregame ritual: listen to music

Favorite Pro/College team: Baltimore Ravens

Favorite sports, other than football: Lacrosse and Basketball

Favorite Thanksgiving food: Turkey

Favorite movie: Happy Gilmore

What do you want to study in college? Economics

Something not many people know about you: Started playing football my freshman year of high school.

The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl Kickoff special airs Tuesday, November 21st at 7:30pm. Coverage starts Thanksgiving morning at 9:00am with the Turkey Bowl Gameday Presented by Weis Markets. Followed by The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl live on WMAR Thanksgiving morning starting at 10am. You can watch on TV, on our website, YouTube, or all our streaming channels.