One-on-one with Calvert Hall Senior Darius Smith

BALTIMORE, MD — Every year as we get closer to the Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl we like to take some time to get to know some of the players in the game. WMAR-2 News Jamie Costello sat down with Calvert Hall Senior Darius Smith, who has already played in two Turkey Bowl games.

Lets get to know Senior Darius Smith!

Who is your role model?

"My mom and Dad, because they have paved the way for me."

Jersey: 3

Position: Strong Safety/Defensive Back

Pregame ritual: Listen to music and sleep

Favorite Pro/College team: Carolina Panthers

Favorite sport, other than football: Track

Favorite Thanksgiving food: Mac & Cheese

Favorite movie: Finding Nemo

What do you want to study in college? Accounting & Finance

Something not many people know about you: I played in the band my first three years at Calvert Hall, and I am a great roller skater.

The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl Kickoff special airs Tuesday, November 21st at 7:30pm. Coverage starts Thanksgiving morning at 9:00am with the Turkey Bowl Gameday Presented by Weis Markets. Followed by The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl live on WMAR Thanksgiving morning starting at 10am. You can watch on TV, on our website, YouTube, or all our streaming channels.