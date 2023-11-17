One-on-one with Calvert Hall Head Football Coach Josh Ward

BALTIMORE, MD — Every year as we get closer to the Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl we like to take some time to talk to the head coaches of each team.

WMAR-2 News Jamie Costello sat down with head coach Josh Ward.

Coach Ward is in his fourth season as head coach of Calvert Hall, but he is not new to the school. He is a 2004 graduate of Calvert Hall.

Before accepting the Cardinals' head coaching job in June 2020 he was the athletic director and head coach at Concordia Prep.

The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl Kickoff special airs Tuesday, November 21st at 7:30pm. Coverage starts Thanksgiving morning at 9:00am with the Turkey Bowl Gameday Presented by Weis Markets. Followed by The Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl live on WMAR Thanksgiving morning starting at 10am. You can watch on TV, on our website, YouTube, or all our streaming channels.

