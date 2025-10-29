Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Countdown to the 105th Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl

WMAR
Posted

TOWSON, Md. — From touchdowns to Turkey, join us on Thanksgiving Day for the 105th Brooks Financial Group Turkey Bowl.

Tickets are on sale now for the annual event as Loyola takes on Calvert Hall at Unitas Stadium on Towson University's campus. Tickets are just $12.

See the longest-running high school football rivalry in Maryland in person on Thanksgiving morning, game time is 10 am.

If you can't make it to the game, don't worry WMAR has you covered with live streaming coverage of the game.

Thanksgiving morning begins with a pre-game special at 9 am, followed by the Turkey Bowl live at 10 am.

If you haven't downloaded the WMAR streaming app, you can do that now.

