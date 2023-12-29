Travelers are heading home after the holiday season

LINTHICUM — Millions of people are traveling home after a busy holiday season.

TSA estimates Friday will be one of the busiest days to travel.

Over at BWI, things moved rather smoothly Friday morning.

Some travelers had different experiences.

Isaiah Neal was traveling to Los Angeles.

His friend he was traveling with showed up late, so he said he was going to have to find another flight.

Jacqueline Sheridan-Moore was traveling to Florida.

She arrived more than 6 hours before her flight.

She was impressed with how well things were at the airport.

According to the TSA, Dec. 29 was the busiest day to travel last year.

They screened nearly 2.4 million passengers in 2022.

This year, TSA officials estimate they will see 2.5 million passengers each day, which is a 6 percent increase from last year.

Numbers have already been released for some of the travel season, and most days reach above that estimate.

TSA officials are reminding passengers to pack smart.

You want to start packing with an empty bag.

This way you are less likely to pack prohibited items.

You also want to make sure you bring acceptable ID and have it out in the screening line.

When the airport is busy, parking can be a challenge.

It's a good idea to reserve a spot ahead of time.

As always if you do come to the airport, you want to arrive at least two hours early.

It never hurts to be too early, but if you show up late, that can be a problem.

