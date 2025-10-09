Train service resumes between Hunt Valley and Lutherville after fire

UPDATE (6:01pm): Light rail service has resumed between Hunt Valley and Lutherville as all fire and emergency department personnel have cleared the area. Shuttle bus service is no longer in place, officials say.

ORIGINAL:

Train service is suspended between Hunt Valley and Lutherville due to an active fire in the area, MTA officials say.

Shuttle bus service is available to accommodate riders between these stations.

Travelers are asked to plan ahead and allow extra time on their commute.

For more updates, click here.

This story will continue to be updated.