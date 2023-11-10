The first trailer for ‘Inside Out 2’ has a whole new wave of emotions

We’re still processing our emotions from the 2015 animated film “Inside Out,” but it looks like it’s time to stock up on tissues again. Pixar has released the first trailer for the long-awaited follow-up “Inside Out 2,” and we can already see that it will have all the feels — literally.

If you haven’t seen the first film, the opening moments do a pretty good job of explaining the high concept. It’s all about a young girl named Riley, but more precisely it’s about the emotions inside her head. They’re led by Joy, personified and voiced by Amy Poehler. In “Inside Out,” a family move leads to some serious angst, which sends Joy and Sadness (Phyllis Smith of “The Office”) on an adventure through Riley’s subconscious.

MORE: Nintendo fans will finally get a Legend of Zelda live-action movie

If you have seen “Inside Out,” you know that big red alarm in the trailer is a signal that puberty has finally arrived, in the form of a wrecking ball through Riley’s psyche. With it comes a whole new emotion: Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, best known for playing Robin Buckley (right) in “Stranger Things.”

Tina Rowden/Netflix

She’s not alone. Though the frazzled-looking Anxiety is the only emotion we get to see, it’s obvious that more are on the way. The closing moments of the trailer give a rapid-fire tease of the new additions to Riley’s mind, and we wore out our pause button trying to find them all. It looks like we can also expect to see Embarrassment, Envy and Ennui added to the fold (at least), though there’s no official word on who might be voicing them.

Hawke will join returning cast members Poehler and Smith, along with Lewis Black (Anger). And apparently, it wouldn’t be puberty without some voice changes: Tony Hale and Liza Lapira will be stepping into the roles of Fear and Disgust, respectively. They take over from Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling, who voiced those emotions in the original film, following salary disputes with the original actors, Variety reports. Kelsey Mann will step into the director’s chair, taking the reins from original directors Pete Docter and Ronnie Del Carmen.

“Inside Out 2” is set to debut in theaters the June of 2024.

MORE: Meet Lake, Pixar’s first official nonbinary character

Any products or services mentioned above were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.