Eastbound side of Bay Bridge to close Sunday for running event

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The eastbound span of the Bay Bridge will be closed between midnight and 2pm on October 31.

Closures are for the return of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Run.

During the event there will be one lane of traffic in each direction operating on the westbound span of the bridge. The center lane will also be closed.

In addition to bridge closures, other detours will be set up for the race.

The off-ramp from eastbound US 50 to MD 8 will be closed. A detour will be in place to direct motorists to the next exit at Thompson Creek Road. From there, motorists can travel westbound on MD 835 to the signal at MD 8.

The on-ramp from MD 8 to westbound US 50 will be closed. Traffic attempting to access westbound US 50 will be directed to MD 18 to the roundabout at Castle Marina Road and onto westbound US 50.

Residents wishing to travel west on US 50 should approach the highway from either Duke Street or Castle Marina Road.

MD 18 between Main Street and Love Point Road will also be closed. All traffic will be detoured through Stevensville on Love Point Road and Main Street.