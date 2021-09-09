Watch
Cranes headed to Port of Baltimore expected to cause Thursday traffic delays along Bay, Key Bridges

<p>ANNAPOLIS, MD - MAY 27: Traffic eastbound on Rt 50 moves at slow pace toward the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, May 27, 2016 in Annapolis, Maryland. Area traffic is expected to be heavy through the Memorial Day weekend. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 8:43 AM, Sep 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-09 08:43:51-04

BALTIMORE — After a two-month sea journey from China, four new container cranes are expected to arrive Thursday at the Port of Baltimore.

Throughout the day commuters should prepare for some traffic delays.

Between 9:30 and 10am, the cranes are scheduled to make their way under the Bay Bridge which could hold up traffic in both directions during that time period.

From there, they will head underneath the Key Bridge where traffic could be delayed between 11:30am and noon.

Governor Larry Hogan will be at the port around 1pm to welcome the arrival.

