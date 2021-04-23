Dredging for second 50-foot deep container berth completed at Port of Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Dredging operations have been completed at the Port of Baltimore, creating a second 50-foot deep container berth at its Seagirt Marine Terminal.

The project will allow the Port to accommodate two ultra-large ships simultaneously by the end of the year.

Four additional cranes will arrive this summer and be operational later this year.

“The Port of Baltimore and its skilled workforce have always played a key role in supporting Maryland’s economy and keeping the state’s supply chain open and reliable,” MDOT Secretary Greg Slater said.

The planned expansion of the 126-year-old Howard Street Tunnel in Baltimore will accommodate double-stacked rail cars moving cargo to and from the Port, improving capacity from Baltimore to rail lines up and down the East Coast.

