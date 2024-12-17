Watch Now
Thank you for making the holiday brighter for families at Johns Hopkins Children's Center

2024 WMAR Toy Drive
WMAR
Posted

Wow! Our lobby and our hearts are overflowing after your generous donations to the WMAR Toy Drive to benefit Johns Hopkins Children's Center.

You dropped off packages here at the station. You sent packages to us for the toy drive.

Stacy Hansen speaks on the joy of giving!

And you made the holiday a lot brighter for families who have children getting treatment at Johns Hopkins Children's Center. Because of you, parents can "shop" for free, taking just a little stress out of the holiday season.

Patrice Brylske speaks on WMAR Toy Drive

2024 Toy Drive

We'd also like to thank your sponsors Mike Slocumb Law Firm, LLC, and Jimmy the Boxer Auto Mall, as well as all the people at the Children's Center who work year-round to help children in need.

