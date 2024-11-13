Join Us for the WMAR Toy Drive benefiting the Johns Hopkins Children's Center

BALTIMORE, MD — This holiday season, help bring joy to children at the Johns Hopkins Children's Center by participating in our annual toy drive. This year, we are collecting new toys for hospitalized children and their siblings, allowing families to "shop" for free and ease some of their burdens during challenging times.

The toys must be new, cannot be toys that look like weapons or have violent themes, and have no latex.

How You Can Help:



Drop off new, unwrapped toys at WMAR, located at 6400 York Road, Baltimore, MD.

Look for the collection station right outside our lobby for easy drop-offs.

If you're unable to come to the station, you can also mail your donation directly to us at:

WMAR TOY DRIVE

6400 York Road

Baltimore, MD 21212

Let’s make this holiday season brighter for these kids. Your generosity means the world to them!

Infant/Toddler (area of high need) Teen (area of high need) - Pacifier with Animal Holders -Smart Watches/Fitness Trackers - Push and Ride Toys -Journals and Sketch Pads -Musical & Sound Toys (multilingual) -Adult Lego sets -Light-up Toys all shapes and sizes -Bluetooth Speakers -Mobiles -Water Bottles -Crib Mirrors/Crib Aquariums -Cozy Blankets (non-holiday theme) -Rattles & Teethers -Basketballs & Footballs -Stacking Toys/ Pop-up Toys -Scented Neck and eye pillows -Play gyms -Gift Cards: Starbucks, Amazon, etc.