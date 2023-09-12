Towson business outfits some big names in sports and entertainment

TOWSON — A business at Towson Town Center has been working to outfit some pretty notable names in sports.

This includes athletes with the Baltimore Ravens and Orioles.

While the company is working to make their clients look good, they're also helping the next generation of students studying fashion.

That business is Branded Bespoke.

Nehemiah Wallace is the owner. The Baltimore native loves fashion.

Athletes such as Cedric Mullins, Pat Ricard, Tyler Linderbaum and Marlon Humphrey have all come to get outfitted at Branded Bespoke.

Whether it's suits, glasses or hats, you may catch athletes in Branded Bespoke attire.

Wallace says he wants people to feel good about their appearance.

However, he also is committed to helping out college students who are studying fashion.

They have an internship program where college students can learn the business.

He says this fall they plan to teach local sewing classes, graphic design as well as mock level marketing.

Morgan State student and model Diara Nicole says she learned a lot interning at the store this summer.

"We debuted mock level internships with Baltimore Design School, Morgan State as well as Towson University. We're bridging the gap with Coppin State as well. We're just trying to open up doors of opportunity for youth," said Nehemiah Wallace, Branded Bespoke Owner.

"I learned the art of selling, also all of the fabric. We have over 20,000 different fabrics, so learning that. Also, how to dress honestly," said Diara Nicole.

Nicole was hired on to be an employee at the store now that her internship is over.

Branded Bespoke also outfits everyday people as well.

