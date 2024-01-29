Tips for tax season

BALTIMORE — Tax season starts Monday.

The IRS is now accepting and processing the 2023 federal income tax returns.

Even though the tax deadline isn't until April, it's important for people not to delay filing taxes.

We have a few tips you need to know.

First, the fastest way to get a refund is to file your return early and to file electronically.

You can request the money to be deposited in your account directly.

Second, the IRS has a couple free options.

There's the Free File program that lets taxpayers with an adjusted gross income of $79,000 or less use free commercial software to prepare and e-file returns.

The IRS also has free fillable forms and the direct file pilot program.

This program initially will be available to people in 12 states.

It will be open to the rest of the public by mid March.

In Maryland, state comptroller Brooke Lierman announced a new way for business owners to pay their taxes through a program called "Maryland Tax Connect."

"Maryland Tax Connect" will be available to business tax filers starting Feb. 6.

The goal is to make the service available to all Marylanders by early 2026.

Even with all these resources, experts are reminding you that it's important to not wait until the last minute.

And one more thing you want to be mindful of is IRS impersonation scams.

These scams rise during this time of year.

If you get a phone call or a text message from someone claiming to be the IRS, do not respond.