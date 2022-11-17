Mobile sports betting to officially launch in Maryland November 23

BALTIMORE — Mobile sports betting in Maryland will officially launch November 23, just one day before Thanksgiving.

The news comes one day after the state's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) awarded online betting licenses to ten businesses.

However, only the following seven will be ready to take wagers by the start date.

Arundel Amusements, Inc., / Bingo World BetMGM Maryland Sports, LLC, / BetMGM Crown MD Gaming / Draft Kings CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity, LLC / Caesars Live! Casino and Hotel Penn Maryland OSB, LLC / Hollywood Casino Riverboat on the Potomac

The three businesses listed below were also awarded mobile betting licenses, but have not yet announced when they will begin accepting bets.

Maryland Stadium Sub, LLC (FedExField/Fanatics) Long Shot's (BetFred) Greenmount OTB (PARX Interactive)

Although Maryland legalized in-person sports betting in November 2020, the online aspect has been a longtime coming.

Currently, only seven facilities throughout the state offer in-person sports betting.