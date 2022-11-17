Watch Now
Mobile sports betting to officially launch in Maryland November 23

Chris Sununu
Charles Krupa/AP
FILE - New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu shows his receipt after placing the first legal sports wagering bet on his mobile phone in Manchester, N.H., Dec. 30, 2019. New York state's gaming commission announced Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, that four of the nine mobile sports wagering operators, including Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive, have been approved to accept bets starting this Saturday. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Chris Sununu
Posted at 3:42 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 15:42:37-05

BALTIMORE — Mobile sports betting in Maryland will officially launch November 23, just one day before Thanksgiving.

The news comes one day after the state's Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) awarded online betting licenses to ten businesses.

However, only the following seven will be ready to take wagers by the start date.

  1. Arundel Amusements, Inc., / Bingo World
  2. BetMGM Maryland Sports, LLC, / BetMGM
  3. Crown MD Gaming / Draft Kings
  4. CZR Maryland Mobile Opportunity, LLC / Caesars
  5. Live! Casino and Hotel
  6. Penn Maryland OSB, LLC / Hollywood Casino
  7. Riverboat on the Potomac

The three businesses listed below were also awarded mobile betting licenses, but have not yet announced when they will begin accepting bets.

  1. Maryland Stadium Sub, LLC (FedExField/Fanatics)
  2. Long Shot's (BetFred)
  3. Greenmount OTB (PARX Interactive)

Although Maryland legalized in-person sports betting in November 2020, the online aspect has been a longtime coming.

Currently, only seven facilities throughout the state offer in-person sports betting.

