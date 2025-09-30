Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore City

Actions

Threat clear at Morgan State University following reports of bomb threat

Morgan State University
Morgan State University
Morgan State University
Morgan State University
Posted
and last updated

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University is now open for regular activity following reports of a bomb threat.

School officials say the University has been searched and there is no credible threat.

This comes after the school received a threatening email indicating a "potential explosive device," in the Earl Richardson Library.

As a result, the library was evacuated. Officials actively inspected each floor.

This news comes after a similar threat was called in at Towson University.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Morgan State University Police at 443-885-3103.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Stay connected to community, wherever you are

map banner for side bar

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR