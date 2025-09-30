Threat clear at Morgan State University following reports of bomb threat

BALTIMORE — Morgan State University is now open for regular activity following reports of a bomb threat.

School officials say the University has been searched and there is no credible threat.

This comes after the school received a threatening email indicating a "potential explosive device," in the Earl Richardson Library.

As a result, the library was evacuated. Officials actively inspected each floor.

This news comes after a similar threat was called in at Towson University.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Morgan State University Police at 443-885-3103.