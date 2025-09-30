Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionBaltimore County

Actions

Bomb threat at Towson University prompts evacuation

towson university
WMAR
towson university
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE (12:36pm): The Union Garage is now open to vehicles exiting the garage. The garage remains closed to inbound traffic, Towson officials say.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Towson University officials are evacuating the University Union after receiving a bomb threat.

In an email, the school told students and staff," You should evacuate if in that building and remain clear of the area - further than 500 feet from the building. This is not a drill."

Students are asked to stay away from the campus until they receive an "all clear" from officials.

Police say Osler and Cross Campus Drive are closed at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the university police at 410-704-4444.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Download the WMAR-2 News app!

Kelly Groft
Map banner for local news

Maryland Interactive Map by WMAR