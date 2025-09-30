Bomb threat at Towson University prompts evacuation

UPDATE (12:36pm): The Union Garage is now open to vehicles exiting the garage. The garage remains closed to inbound traffic, Towson officials say.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Towson University officials are evacuating the University Union after receiving a bomb threat.

In an email, the school told students and staff," You should evacuate if in that building and remain clear of the area - further than 500 feet from the building. This is not a drill."

Students are asked to stay away from the campus until they receive an "all clear" from officials.

Police say Osler and Cross Campus Drive are closed at this time.

Anyone with any information about this incident should contact the university police at 410-704-4444.