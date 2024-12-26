There's an effort to turn Thurgood Marshall's former school into a national historic site

BALTIMORE — There's an effort underway to turn the Justice Thurgood Marshall Amenity Center into a national historic site.

The center located in West Baltimore is where Thurgood Marshall went to elementary school.

The center is located on Division Street, not too far from where the civil rights icon grew up.

More than 200 people signed an online petition in favor of the site becoming a national historic site.

Plus, Congressman Kweisi Mfume along with Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin introduced legislation that would establish the center as a national historic site and integrate it into the National Park System.

Rev. Alvin Hathaway is the CEO of Beloved Community Services Coporation.

He is helping to spearhead the effort.

"I believe this site should be a historic site. It's a site that many people are supporting as well, and I believe just bring this to Baltimore and recognize our hometown hero, who is Justice Thurgood Marshall," said Rev. Hathaway.

“P.S. 103 is part of the heart, soul, and history of Baltimore. That’s why we’ve worked to secure federal investments to restore it and why we’re working to designate it as a national historic site. This will bring even greater recognition to the place where a young Thurgood Marshall got his start, inviting visitors from across the nation to learn from our past and inspiring them to light the way to a better future for our nation – just as Marshall would have wanted," said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen.

