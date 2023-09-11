There are 9/11 remembrance events taking place in the Baltimore region

BALTIMORE — Monday marks the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.

On Putty Hill Avenue in Baltimore County there are 2,977 flags along the street.

Each flag represents a person who lost their life.

There are events taking place all over the Baltimore region.

In Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott will be joined by Baltimore's first responders for a ceremony at Baltimore's World Trade Center on East Pratt Street.

The event starts at 8:30 a.m.

In Howard County, there will be a remembrance wreath laying at 8:46 a.m. at Centennial Park South in Ellicott City.

At 8:46 a.m. is when the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball will be joined by fellow elected officials and first responders.

In Anne Arundel County, there will be a 9/11 memorial ceremony on Veterans Highway in Millersville.

In Parkville, there will be a candlelight vigil at 6:45p.m. at McAvoy's in the Putty Hill Shopping Center.

On Monday, the Baltimore Ravens are honoring the sacrifices made by first responders.

Poe, the Ravens' mascot, will visit fire stations and police stations to deliver coffee and treats.

