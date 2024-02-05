The parents of Pava LaPere are set to testify in Annapolis Tuesday

ANNAPOLIS — The parents of Pava LaPere are working to ensure no one else has the same fate their daughter did back in September when she was brutally murdered.

They will be testifying Tuesday afternoon in Annapolis at a hearing.

The man accused of killing LaPere was released early from jail because of good behavior credits.

That man is Jason Billingsley.

Billingsley was serving time for sexually assaulting another woman when he was released early.

The LaPere family and several elected officials say he should've never been released from prison in the first place.

They are pushing for the passage of the Pava Marie LaPere Act.

The bill is designed to stop convicts who are serving time for first degree rape to get out early on good behavior credits.

Billingsley has a pretty extensive criminal record.

He was convicted in 2015 for sexually assaulting a woman in West Baltimore in 2013.

Officials say he strangled the victim and threatened to shoot her.

Billingsley was sentenced to serve 14 years, but released in October 2022.

He was released because of the diminution credit system.

The Pava Marie LaPere Act would make it harder for people like Billingsley to be released early.

Convicts would have to go before a parole review board before they are released.

LaPere was the CEO of EcoMap Technologies and made Forbes' 30 under 30 list.

She was just 26 at the time of her death.