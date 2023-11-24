The One Love Foundation returns to Baltimore

The One Love Foundation's headquarters has returned to Baltimore.

The national non-profit was founded after the death of Yeardley Love.

The UVA lacrosse player was killed by her ex boyfriend in 2010.

She was also a Baltimore native.

The organization's mission is still the same.

That is to educate young people about the dangers of relationship abuse.

Speaking to Yeardley's mom, Sharon Love, she says she is happy the headquarters is back where it started.

For nearly a decade the headquarters was located in New York City.

Love says with the headquarters being back in Baltimore she is able to be more active.

The non profit still has offices all across the country with the goal of educating young people.

Yeardley was a lacrosse player at UVA.

Just weeks before she was set to graduate, her ex boyfriend killed her.

The news of what happened made national headlines.

Love says when she sent her daughter off to college, she never would've imagine her daughter would be killed due to domestic violence.

After doing research, she realized domestic violence was prevalent among teenagers and young adults.

So, she decided to start the non profit.

She says the move back home is significant.

"We always wanted it to return home again. This was my home. This was Yeardley's home, and it just felt like this should be the home of One Love. And so, we were thrilled to come back and I can be more hands on in Baltimore," said Love.

Julie Myers if the CEO of the One Love Foundation. She also coached Yeardley at UVA.

She says the target age of the One Love Foundation is 11 to 24.

Myers says even though the headquarters is back in Baltimore, they will still educate people across the country.

She says they have staff in other cities.

Both Love and Myers believe the organization's teachings have saved lives.

