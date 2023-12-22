The holiday travel rush is in full swing at BWI

LINTHICUM — Expect long lines if you're flying to see family for Christmas.

More than 115 million people are expected to travel this holiday season between Christmas and New Years.

There were long lines at the BWI airport Friday morning.

Even though there were long lines, most Southwest flights were on schedule.

AAA expects 7.5 million people to fly this holiday season, which is slightly more than last year.

WMAR-2 News spoke to Cindy Stanford.

She was traveling to see her daughter and grandkids in Denver, Co.

She was surprised to see the lines were that long in the morning.

Other travelers were shocked to see how crowded it was first thing in the morning.

Parking can be a challenge. You can use the Spothero app to find parking.

Traveling experts say it's best to get to the airport at least two hours before your scheduled flight.

