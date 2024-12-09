The Center for Technology and Access Training is bridging the technology gap in the Sandtown neighborhood

BALTIMORE — People who live in the Sandtown neighborhood, who don't have access to high speed internet, have a resource in their backyard.

They are able to go the Center for Technology and Access Training, also known as CETAT.

At CETAT, students are able to learn everything from music production, video production, coding skills and how to fly drones.

There are a couple after school programs for the students.

CETAT also is a resource for seniors to gain basic computer skills as well.

In the Sandtown neighborhood it's estimated that 41 to 60 percent of people don't have access to high speed technology.

The aim of the non profit is to give people the tools they need to be successful.

"The most important part of our work is digital literacy, but also cybersecurity, so we work with senior citizen organizations in the community," said Michael Smith, the executive director.

CETAT has had several success stories.

Staff members tell us people who utilized CETAT were able to gain workforce development skills to get jobs.

