The Baltimore Peace Movement is gearing up for their last Peace Promise weekend of 2024

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Peace Movement is gearing up to hold their last Peace Promise weekend of the year.

This is where they put out a call for everyone to be peaceful for 72 hours.

Things start this Friday with their kick off rally at Edmondson Ave.

This is where they will encourage everyone to honk for peace.

On Saturday, they will have tree planting events where people can honor of people who died due to gun violence.

The Peace Promise weekend comes as Baltimore is continuing to see a major decrease in homicides and and non-fatal shootings.

"The numbers are coming down exponentially, so people are saying, this peace thing, let me try it. Let me see what it looks like, if I live for peace," said Darnyle Wharton, one of the leaders with the Baltimore Peace Movement.

Jessup Correctional Institution will also have their own peace promise weekend as well.

They were inspired by the movement in Baltimore.

So, inmates at the jail will be participating in different events at the jail.