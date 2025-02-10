TOWSON — Have you ever thought about working in law enforcement?

That's the question the Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public.

The department is the 21st largest police agency in the country.

They are actively going into the community to recruit people to join their ranks.

Currently, the department has 240 vacancies.

Major Paul Borowski says because they are large department, they are still able to manage.

However, he says the vacancies do have an effect on the police officers.

"What it really leads to is increase work load. It's throughout the department, but officers kind of have to make up for the loss of position. And they're doing more work to do that," said Major Borowski.

The Baltimore County Police Department has launched an aggressive recruitment campaign.

Major Borowski says they are targeting people with different backgrounds.

"We are looking for qualified applicants to fill our ranks. We're trying to convey to them that we're not looking for a specific type of applicant. We're looking for anybody that's interested in law enforcement," said Major Borowski.

There are openings for both civilian and uniformed positions.

On Feb. 22, they are having their first ever recruitment marathon from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"The event is going to mirror our normal community events, which will be written testing, walk up written testing, agility testing, walk up agility testing and the ability to apply on site and talk to recruiters," said Major Borowski.

Major Borwoski has served in law enforcement for nearly 26 years.

He says the lessons he has learned are invaluable.

"What i explain to people is the long term view of your life is molded by your career. So, everything you have from the first day on, you can contribute to being a police officer," said Major Borowski.

If you're interested in becoming a Baltimore County police officer, you can go to this website .