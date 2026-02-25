Teen arrested in connection to Middle River shooting

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Baltimore County Police are on the scene of a shooting in Middle River.

Police say the incident occurred in the 3900 block of Cutty Sark Road.

A 15-year-old has since been arrested in connection to the shooting.

One person, who has not been identified, has been taken to an area hospital for treatment.

They are listed as critical but stable.

The 15-year-old was placed with the Department of Juvenile Services.

Police say this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at this time.