Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' film is coming to a movie theater near you

Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" is gonna play, play, play, play, play ... in movie theaters next month.

On Thursday, Swift announced on social media that the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" will open in North American theaters Oct. 13.

"The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,"Swift said. "Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!

Tickets went on sale automatically, as Swift announced, with AMC acting as the main distributor for the film.

AMC even upgraded its website to handle the expected traffic and will give each person 10 minutes to purchase the tickets. Additionally, AMC said that in anticipation of the high demand, its U.S. theaters will play the movie at least four times a day on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Prices for each adult ticket will be $19.89, a nod to her rereleased album "1989 (Taylor’s Version)," and a child's ticket will be priced at $13.13, which we all know is Swift’s favorite number.

While AMC is highly involved, the film will also play in other participating theater chains such as Regal and Cinemark.

