Watch
LifestyleLifestyle BlogsTaste Buds

Actions

THB Bagelry & Deli giving out free bagels on National Bagel Day

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Adobe
<a href="">Adobe</a>
Buy Everything Bagel-flavored Ice Cream
Posted at 12:46 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 12:46:04-05

TOWSON, Md. — January 15 is National Bagel Day and THB Bagelry & Deli is celebrating by giving away free bagels and also donating to a local children's hospital.

Customers will receive a free bagel and cream cheese with a purchase through the myTHB app. Starting at 11 a.m., the six THB locations will also give away free tumblers while supplies last. THB has six locations at Canton, Charles Villages, Columbia, Owings Mills, Towson, and Timonium.

A portion of the proceeds from January 15 will be donated to Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019