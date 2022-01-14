THB Bagelry & Deli giving out free bagels on National Bagel Day

TOWSON, Md. — January 15 is National Bagel Day and THB Bagelry & Deli is celebrating by giving away free bagels and also donating to a local children's hospital.

Customers will receive a free bagel and cream cheese with a purchase through the myTHB app. Starting at 11 a.m., the six THB locations will also give away free tumblers while supplies last. THB has six locations at Canton, Charles Villages, Columbia, Owings Mills, Towson, and Timonium.

A portion of the proceeds from January 15 will be donated to Mt. Washington Pediatric Hospital.