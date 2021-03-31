Menu

Support local businesses and homeless animals with the BARCS Pawsport

Johnson, Lindsay
BARCS leashes missing; shelter seeking donations
Posted at 8:46 AM, Mar 31, 2021
BALTIMORE — BARCS' latest fundraiser, Pawsports, is an opportunity to support both homeless pets and local businesses.

According to the BARCS website, participants can purchase a Pawsport for $20, visit more than 20 participating restaurants and breweries, get a stamp and take advantage of special discounts at those locations.

The fundraiser runs from April 1 to June 30.

There will also be prizes awarded in tiers each month, depending on how quickly participants complete the Pawsport.

For details on where to purchase a Pawsport and to see a list of participating breweries and restaurants, click here.

