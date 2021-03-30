Menu

Watch
LifestyleLifestyle BlogsTaste Buds

Actions

Schedule of county farmers markets for 2021

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright: AP
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Onions are displayed with summer fruits and vegetables at a farmers market in Falls Church, Va., Saturday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
HelloFresh recalling meals containing onions over salmonella concerns
Posted at 10:07 AM, Mar 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-30 10:14:09-04

It's that time of year when farmers markets across the region reopen for the season.

Many of the farmers markets are still adhering to CDC COVID-19 guidelines, such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing while you shop. We've included links to each county's farmers market website for more information on their safety protocols.

Anne Arundel County
Location: 275 Harry S. Truman Pkwy Annapolis 21401
Sundays: Open year-round, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Saturdays: April 4-December 19, 7 a.m. to Noon
Wednesdays: June 2-September 29, 7 a.m. to Noon

Baltimore City
Location: Underneath the JFX at Holliday and Saratoga Streets
Hours: 7 a.m. to Noon
Every Sunday April 4-December 19

Baltimore County
Location: State Fairgrounds Main Gate off York Road, Timonium
Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Every Wednesday June 2-October 27

Carroll County
Location: 700 Agriculture Dr. Westminster 21157
Spring Markets: April 3 and May 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Summer Markets: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 19 and 26, July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, August 7, 14 (open until 2 p.m.), 21 and 28 and September 4

Harford County
Locations:
Aberdeen - Festival Park 60 N. Parke St.; Thursdays May 7-October 29, 4-7 p.m.
Bel Air - Mary Risteau Courthouse on Thomas Street; Saturdays April 11-November 21, 7-11 a.m. then Saturdays 9-11 a.m. November 28-December 19
Havre de Grace - Hutchins Park at Congress Ave.; Saturdays May 2-October 31, 9 a.m. to Noon

Howard County
Dates TBD
Locations:
Ellicott City - Miller Branch Library on Frederick Road, Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.
Columbia - 5851 Robert Oliver Place, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Follow our food adventures on Instagram and Twitter @TastebudsWMAR

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020