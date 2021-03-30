Schedule of county farmers markets for 2021

It's that time of year when farmers markets across the region reopen for the season.

Many of the farmers markets are still adhering to CDC COVID-19 guidelines, such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing while you shop. We've included links to each county's farmers market website for more information on their safety protocols.

Anne Arundel County

Location: 275 Harry S. Truman Pkwy Annapolis 21401

Sundays: Open year-round, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Saturdays: April 4-December 19, 7 a.m. to Noon

Wednesdays: June 2-September 29, 7 a.m. to Noon

Baltimore City

Location: Underneath the JFX at Holliday and Saratoga Streets

Hours: 7 a.m. to Noon

Every Sunday April 4-December 19

Baltimore County

Location: State Fairgrounds Main Gate off York Road, Timonium

Hours: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Every Wednesday June 2-October 27

Carroll County

Location: 700 Agriculture Dr. Westminster 21157

Spring Markets: April 3 and May 8, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Summer Markets: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 19 and 26, July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31, August 7, 14 (open until 2 p.m.), 21 and 28 and September 4

Harford County

Locations:

Aberdeen - Festival Park 60 N. Parke St.; Thursdays May 7-October 29, 4-7 p.m.

Bel Air - Mary Risteau Courthouse on Thomas Street; Saturdays April 11-November 21, 7-11 a.m. then Saturdays 9-11 a.m. November 28-December 19

Havre de Grace - Hutchins Park at Congress Ave.; Saturdays May 2-October 31, 9 a.m. to Noon

Howard County

Dates TBD

Locations:

Ellicott City - Miller Branch Library on Frederick Road, Wednesdays, 2-6 p.m.

Columbia - 5851 Robert Oliver Place, Sundays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

