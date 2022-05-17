Local spots to enjoy during National Barbecue Month

Fire up the grill or smoker! May is National Barbecue Month.

The Restaurant Association of Maryland complied a list (not exhaustive) of local BBQ spots to enjoy meats and sides. Follow Taste Buds on Instagram @tastebudswmar to see pictures of a few of the places listed below.

1. 28th St. Pit & Pub (Ocean City)

2. Adam's Taphouse and Grille (Severna Park)

3. Andy Nelson's Barbecue (Cockeysville)

4. Annapolis Smokehouse & Tavern (Annapolis)

5. Bare Bones Grill & Brewery (Ellicott City)

6. Bayside Bull BBQ (Edgewater)

7. Buddy's Crabs & Ribs (Edgewater)

8. Carterque LLC (Mount Airy)

9. Corner Stable (Cockeysville)

10. Corner Stable (Columbia)

11. Kloby's Smokehouse - BBQ Restaurant & Catering Company (Laurel)

12. Lefty's Barbecue Unlimited, Inc. (Waldorf)

13. Mission BBQ (Severn)

14. Mission BBQ (Annapolis)

15. Mission BBQ (California)

16. Mission BBQ (Canton)

17. Mission BBQ (Columbia)

18. Mission BBQ (Downtown Annapolis)

19. Mission BBQ (Ellicott City)

20. Mission BBQ (Gambrills)

21. Mission BBQ (Glen Burnie)

22. Mission BBQ (Greenbelt)

23. Mission BBQ (Hagerstown)

24. Mission BBQ (Laurel)

25. Mission BBQ (Owings Mills)

26. Mission BBQ (Perry Hall)

27. Mission BBQ (Rockville)

28. Northside Pit & Pub (Ocean City)

29. Olney Grille (Olney)

30. Red Hot And Blue (Annapolis)

31. Red Hot And Blue (Laurel)

32. Sea King Seafood Market & Crab House (Ellicott City)

33. Smokey Glen Farm Barbequers Inc. (Gaithersburg)

34. Smoky's Barbeque Restaurant (Eldersburg)

35. Texas Grill House, Inc. (Lavale)

36. Texas Ribs & BBQ (Clinton)

37. Walker's Tap + Table (Glenwood)

