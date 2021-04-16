Watch
LifestyleLifestyle BlogsTaste Buds

Actions

Get a free chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A by donating a new set of children's PJs

Part of the Casey Cares Pajama Drive
items.[0].image.alt
Chick-fil-A
PJs collected for the Casey Cares Pajama Drive
CFA Casey Cares PJs.jpeg
Posted at 4:20 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 04:20:39-04

BALTIMORE — How does a free chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A sound?

You can get one on Friday April 16 by donating a new pair of children's pajamas when you order food or drinks at any of the participating 42 Baltimore-area Chick-fil-A restaurants. Just drop off a set of PJs and you'll get a card to receive a free chicken sandwich.

The pajamas are for the Casey Cares Pajama Drive to collect pjs for critically ill children. You can also order a pair through their Amazon Wish List or drop off a pair at their office located at 7100 Columbia Gateway Drive, Ste. 155 in Columbia.

The Pajama Drive ends on April 30.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020