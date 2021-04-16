Get a free chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A by donating a new set of children's PJs

BALTIMORE — How does a free chicken sandwich from Chick-fil-A sound?

You can get one on Friday April 16 by donating a new pair of children's pajamas when you order food or drinks at any of the participating 42 Baltimore-area Chick-fil-A restaurants. Just drop off a set of PJs and you'll get a card to receive a free chicken sandwich.

The pajamas are for the Casey Cares Pajama Drive to collect pjs for critically ill children. You can also order a pair through their Amazon Wish List or drop off a pair at their office located at 7100 Columbia Gateway Drive, Ste. 155 in Columbia.

The Pajama Drive ends on April 30.