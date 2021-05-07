Faith and food come together in new Plating Grace and Grub food truck

BALTIMORE — A new food truck is hitting the streets of Baltimore and their motto is "Faith to Fork".

The Plating Grace and Grub food truck is the brain-child of Father Leo Patalinghug, who founded The Table Foundation. The food truck is an extension of that non-profit and will be used to support its initiatives.

"Its going to be a win, win, win, win situation because it gets our message out there, gives us a chance to serve food, provide job training and also provide food for the hungry," said Father Leo.

Part of the work done by The Table Foundation is to support ex-convicts who are re-entering society after serving time in prison. Father Leo said they will be hiring ex-offenders to help on the food truck to develop job skills so they can go on to find other employment.

"[They are] going to have the opportunity to work on themselves and their skills and also give back to the community," he said.

Father Leo describes their food as "international comfort food", where customers can customize their meals based on their food preferences and mood. Customers could order a creamy Parisian quesadilla with chicken, or Asian island beef noodle stir fry, etc.

"We know that when you touch hearts and minds by going through their stomach, it opens up endless possibilities for us to come together, which is something our world is desperately hungering for right now," Father Leo said.

To find out where the Plating Grace and Grub food truck will be setting up, follow them on Instagram. Father Leo said they'll also be partnering with different charities and organizations to hold events and continue their mission of giving back to the community.