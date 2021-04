Baltimore County is starting a spring edition of Restaurant Week on Friday April 16.

It's actually more like restaurant weekS, since the promotion runs through May 2. More than 60 restaurants are participating and many are offering special lunch and dinner menus during the event.

To see a full list of participating restaurants plus links to their special Restaurant Week menus,

